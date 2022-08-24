Prince Harry making UK return trip to ‘apologize’ to Queen: ‘Unfolding regrets’

Royal experts have just shed some light on Prince Harry’s alleged regrets surrounding Megxit and shed light on the true reason for their olive branch with a mini royal tour.

This insight has been brought to light by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She issued the admissions to Express UK and began by saying, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview.”

Before concluding she even went on to say, “Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds.”

This claim has come after news of Meghan Markle's new podcast release, Archetypes, hit mainstream media and started incurring backlash.