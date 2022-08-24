Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with three dreamy looks for Georgia wedding

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez slayed her three bridal looks with utter perfection while tying the knot for the second time with Ben Affleck in lavish Georgia wedding.

For her big day, the Marry Me star went to Ralph Lauren and end up wearing the custom made dresses taking her new husband’s breath away with her jaw dropping beauty.

The first gown that JLo wore for walking down the aisle was made using “more than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 meters of fabric,” as per Vogue Magazine.

The fabric was cut into ruffles to make an “ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck column dress” and the ruffles were attached by hand to made the dramatic skirt of the stunning gown.

Adding an additional layer of drama, the Hollywood diva wore a cathedral-length veil with the gown and accessorized her look with pearl earrings and a pearl ring.

For the second look for the reception, Lopez opted for a dreamy gown “featuring cascading strings of pearls,” the outlet shared.



Lopez then changed into the last gown for the occasion which showcased a “mermaid silhouette and Swarovski-crystal-embellished keyhole neckline.”

On the other hand, Affleck opted for a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie while the couple’s kids also wore dresses by the same designer.



The lavish ceremony organized in Argo actor’s estate in Georgia “was a dream” for Lopez, a source told People Magazine.

“She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special," the insider said before adding that the JLo "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."











