Sarah Hyland turns gorgeous bride as she shares unseen pics from wedding to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is sharing some dreamy pictures from her wedding day.



The gorgeous actress got married to her longtime beau Wells Adams in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, Calif.

The couple wanted to get married for a long time, but the pandemic had ruined their dream.

On Tuesday, the actress, 31, had taken to her IG handle and shared lovely pictures from her big day.

Posing in the classy black and white images the Modern Family star captioned it,”

'A train as long as our engagement,' referring to her magnificent train and the couple's three-year-long engagement.

Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy on the ABC series from 2009-2020, wed in front of 150 guests including her costars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who officiated the ceremony.



In the first photograph, Sarah is seen standing next to a window as she poses in the dress, which features a high slit on the side.

In the second photo, she is seen from the back as she shows off the lengthy train, perfectly arranged behind her.

They were initially slated to wed in August of 2020 but delayed the proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.