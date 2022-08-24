Meghan Markle’s podcast: Guest of next episode revealed

Meghan Markle’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has disclosed the name of the next guest for the second episode of Duchess of Sussex’s podcast Archetypes.
Taking to Twitter, the author of Finding Freedom said, “Next week's episode will feature a conversation with elusive chanteuse and living legend @MariahCarey.”
He further said, “Archewell have also created an #Archetypes site ‘to foster community, empower listeners, and inspire change’.”
Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain´s Prince Harry, launched her long-awaited podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.
The Duchess of Sussex said the 12-part series, called "Archetypes," -- a play on the name of the couple´s oldest child, Archie -- would explore the female experience.
