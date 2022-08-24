Kiara Advani opens up about relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani cryptically disclosed that Sidharth Malhotra is more than just close friend to her

Actor Kiara Advani appeared in a new episode of Koffee with Karan where she disclosed her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra as being 'more than close friends.’

In a new promo of the upcoming KwK episode, host Karan Johar questioned the Kabir Singh actress about her alleged relationship with Shershaah co-star Sidharth.

To this, Kiara responded that she wasn’t denying or accepting the relationship.

She finally begrudgingly admitted, saying, “We are more than close friends,” using air quotes.

Kiara's fellow guest Shahid Kapoor then praised the couple and said, “Such a good looking couple, they look beautiful together.”

The clip ended with Shahid saying, “Please wait for a big announcement at the end of the year and it’s not a movie!”

Koffee with Karan has proven to be a lucky token for couples and fans of Sid-Kiara are also expecting an official announcement soon.