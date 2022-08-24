Meghan Markle warned of ‘stinging PR blow’ ahead of UK visit

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned about getting snubbed and facing humiliation when they return to the UK next month, reported Express UK.

The comment came from royal expert Daniela Elser who, in her piece for news.com.au, claimed that the Queen might ignore the Duke and Duchess of Sussex due to her tight schedule for September, resulting in a ‘stinging PR blow’ for the US-based couple.

As per Elser: “If the situation comes to pass that both the Queen and the Netflix dabblers find themselves only minutes-drive away from one another and the nonagenarian does not make any effort to see them, then it will be nothing short of abjectly humiliating for the duo.”

She added: “If the Duke and Duchess do fly 8500km around the globe only to be cold-shouldered by Her Majesty, it would be a stinging PR blow; a blow that is unlikely to impress their Netflix paymasters. “

Elser’s comments come as reports suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry plan on bringing Netflix cameras to the UK when they visit to attend charity events.



