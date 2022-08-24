Meghan Markle reveals how misogynist ad became her 'biggest life fear'

Meghan Markle is a proud feminist from a young age, she admits.



Speaking on the first episode of her podcast Archetypes, Meghan told tennis star Serena Williams she was 'furious' after watching a P&G ad where women were deliberately put down.

The 1990s advert showcased women washing greasy pots after which two boys in her class said that females "belonged in the kitchen".

Meghan said: "I was furious, women? Did I really just hear that guy say that women, as in only women - women are the only ones who wash dishes and then I heard them, these two boys in my class breathing life into my biggest fear.

"They said 'Yeah, that's where women belong - in the kitchen'. Oh man this did not sit well with 11-year-old me."

The Duchess of Sussex then began a "letter writing campaign" where she sent a note to First Lady at the time, Hillary Clinton.

Meghan added: "Would you believe it, three months later a new version of the ad appeared on TVs all around the country.

"They changed the language in the ad from 'women' to 'people'."

She added: "In the last few years, my desire to do something about it has grown."

Meghan Markle's Archetypes is set to welcome powerful women who have shaped the narrative of feminism around the world.