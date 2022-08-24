Court reserve verdict on plea seeking 7-day extension in Shahbaz Gill's remand

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was brought to court by police for a hearing in the Islamabad district and sessions court. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on a plea seeking a 7-day extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police pleaded with the district and sessions court to extend the physical remand of the PTI leader after another case was filed against him.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the incarcerated PTI leader was arraigned in court amid tight security after the end of his two-day physical remand.

A day earlier, the police lodged another case against Shahbaz Gill after it recovered two weapons from his room in the Parliament Lodges.



The officials of the Secretariat police station raided the incarcerated PTI leader’s room in Parliament Lodges late Monday and recovered the weapons.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and Gill accompanied them there with police officials in handcuffs.



Gill, however, refused to take ownership of the weapon.

During the course of the proceedings today, the police produced Shahbaz Gill before Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman. His counsels Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari were also present in the courtroom.

Giving arguments in support of his plea, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi apprised the court that the police have made some progress in the case, adding that the suspect is required to be further interrogated in order to recover some more things from him.

Shahbaz Gill could be handed over to police custody on up to a 15-day physical remand, the special prosecutor argued.

He maintained that they have to recover the suspect’s mobile phone.

The special prosecutor pleaded with the court that the suspect should be sent on judicial remand in a case related to the weapons’ recovery from his room in the Parliament Lodges.

