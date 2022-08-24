Prince William snubs launch of Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast

Duke of Cambridge Prince William apparently snubbed the launch of Meghan Markle’s long-awaited Spotify podcast.
William took to Twitter and Instagam simultaneously and paid a touching tribute to England midfielder Jill Scott on her career after she announced retirement from football at the age of 35.
The Duke of Cambridge, who is the President of FA, tweeted, “A pioneer of Women’s football and a great team player. @JillScottJS8 congratulations on a wonderful career, it’s been a pleasure to get to know you.”
He further said, “Tiny bit pleased there won’t be any more slide tackles during ‘friendly’ kickabouts… W”.
Earlier, Jill Scott tweeted “Right, we’re not crying. I promised myself. I’m retiring from football. And I’m leaving with a gold medal swinging from my neck.”
Prince William’s social media post came after Prince Harry’s wife Meghan launched her podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.
Brenda Edwards is all hearts for Ed Sheeran in her latest interview
Camilla Parker married Prince Charles in 2005 after years of secret romance
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020
Meghan Markle talks about the negative media attention amid dating Prince Harry
One expert believes Prince Harry won’t go the ‘salacious’ route in his upcoming memoir
Demi Lovato says 'I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13' after getting into car accident