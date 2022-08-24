Priyanka Chopra shares adorable throwback snap on late dad’s birthday

Priyanka Chopra remembered her late father Ashok Chopra on what would have been his 72nd birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the global sensation dropped an adorable throwback picture with her dad featuring her as a little girl playing with snow beside senior Chopra.

“Happy birthday dad,” The Matrix Resurrections star captioned the heartwarming post. “We miss u. Everyday.”

In the comments section, Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas also honoured his father-in-law with a heart emoji.



The actor’s father passed away nine years ago at the age of 64 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Chopra often shares tributes in honour of her dad and even has a tattoo on her wrist with words “Daddy’s Lil Girl.”

The Bollywood diva and Jonas embraced parenthood earlier this year when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

The lovebirds have been very private when it comes to their little bundle of joy as they have not officially confirmed her name nor have shared any of her snaps showing her face.