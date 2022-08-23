David Beckham’s photo with his ‘gangg’ boys goes viral

David Beckham’s latest picture with his boys is currently taking the internet by storm.
The Manchester United star player shared a picture of himself with Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, as he showed the boys taking the mickey out of him now that they are taller than him, giving off perfect family vibes.
Flanking him on either side, his beloved boys made him chuckle as they joked about their height while standing on the pitch at soccer club Inter Miami CF.
David, 47, joked: 'So close to being as tall as dad @cruzbeckham. Yep boys will be boys @romeobeckham,' when clearly they are both now taller than their father.
He also shared another image, writing: 'Fun night tonight with the boy romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team win an important game’
Cruz wrote in the comments: 'Gangggg.'
