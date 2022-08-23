A$AP Rocky appears in good spirits after pleading innocent to firearm assault charges

US rapper A$AP Rocky appeared in good spirits as he stepped into New York City, after pleading not guilty earlier this month to felony assault with firearm charges in Los Angeles.
On Monday, the Praise the Lord rapper, who welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Rihanna earlier this year looked relaxed and tension-free as he sported a pink hoodie and jungle camouflage pants while heading to a late-night recording session.
A$AP Rocky accessorized with a red cap, silver necklace, and watch and spoke on a cell phone while walking on a sidewalk.
The rapper entered his not guilty plea last week stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.
Prosecutors accused him of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in Hollywood in November 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on November 2.
Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek of her plus size fashion range on social media
Kourtney Kardashian went to check in on Scott Disick following his car accident
Jennifer Lopez 'loved' having her twins and Ben Affleck's three kids at her Georgia wedding with Ben Affleck
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde gets candid about fans' cruelty towards their relationship in first joint interview
In 2019, the actor also opened up about his bisexuality in an interview with The Advocate
Scott Disick was involved in an accident when his car crashed in Calabasas, California