Alia Bhatt asks trolls to not 'watch me iff you don't like me'

Alia Bhatt responds to nepotism trolls

Alia Bhatt, who has recently been in the spotlight due to the success of her films and her first pregnancy, has responded to criticisms of nepotism made against her by urging viewers to avoid watching her work if they don't like her.



In an interview with Mid-Day, Alia talked about dealing with nepotism trolls, "There are two ways of dealing with it. One is controlled and I can prove my worth in my space. I believed the only way I could shut the conversation down is through my movies. So, don’t respond, don’t feel bad. Of course, I felt bad. But feeling bad is a small price to pay for the work that you are respected and loved for. I shut up, went home and did my work. I delivered a film like Gangubai Kathiawadi.”

She further added, "So, who’s having the last laugh? At least until I deliver my next flop? For now, I am laughing! At the end of the day, use that to fuel your work. I can’t keep defending myself verbally. And if you don't like me, don't watch me. I can’t help it. That’s something I can't do (anything about]. People have something to say. Hopefully, I will prove to them with my movies that I am actually worth the space I occupy.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has been the only Bollywood star to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.