Jennifer Lopez sends fans wild with first stunning photo in bridal dress from wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez shared the first exciting glimpse from her star-studded second wedding to Ben Affleck, sending fans wild with her unseen pic in bridal outfit.

Lopez, who remained off from social media for weeks after enjoying her honeymoon alongside Ben Affleck and their five children in Europe, mesmerised fans with her stunning photo in bridal outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star revealed a first glimpse into all of her wedding looks which garnered massive likes within hours.

Jennifer Lopez looks drop dead gorgeous with a sun-kissed tan, a frosty silver eye make-up look, and nude lipstick. Shining with the pearl and diamond earrings she accessorized with, a high neckline with a feather trim, and she has a white tulle veil covering her face.



The On the Floor hitmaker's fans went wild with excitement about finally getting to hear all about her special day. The first picture is as bridal as it gets, and captures a close-up look at Affleck's sweetheart's make-up and veil for the wedding.

Fans could not stop expressing their excitement and complimented the ageless beauty, with one wrote: "Aww can't wait to see."

Another complemented as saying: "Simply stunning," other wrote :"So gorgeous."

Jennifer Lopez's fans were over the moon to see the first look of her after becoming Ben Affleck's wife, saying: "I love you Jennifer!" and another commented: "Most perfect bride ever."