Jennifer Lopez officially takes on step-mother’s role: ‘Felt very special’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez is now an official step-mother to her new husband Ben Affleck's three kids and she's very happy about it!



The Marry Me actor was ecstatic as she tied the knot once again with the Argo star in presence of their loved ones especially their kids in a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia.

“She loved having all the kids there,” a source close to the Hollywood beauty revealed to People Magazine. “It all felt very special.”

“They all seemed like such a happy and cohesive family unit,” Stylist Courtney Victor added of Lopez and Affleck and their blended family.

Lopez is mother to twins, Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony and has now become a stepmom to Affleck’s kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner.

Even before the couple’s second wedding, JLo stepped into the stepmom’s role as she took Violet out for shopping and introduced all of Affleck’s kids to her family.

“J.Lo took the kids out without him to the Broadway play and she took Violet shopping at Bergdorf’s because she feels those are important things for the kids to experience,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“J.Lo also wanted to show the kids where she grew up and introduce them to some of her family members in NYC. It is her turf and she loves it there,” the source added.

As for Garner, she really appreciates the fact that Lopez is making an effort with her kids and that they are bonding with her.

“Jennifer knows (her kids) adore J.Lo and she’s fully on board with them getting close with their new stepmom,” another source told the publication.