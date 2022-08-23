Meghan and Harry's charity events in UK are only for 'rich young people'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being called out over high-price ticket for One Young World Summit and WellChild Awards events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the mega events which ticket prices have been set at an eye-watering £1,000 each.

Royal expert Angela Levin said that the ticket prices are ‘atrocious” before she added: “They have to pay a thousand pounds a day to get into that. [There are] three days. It's three thousand pounds, it doesn't include their travel, their flight."

Levin said that the event is not “equal” as only “rich young people” will be able to attend it.

Commentator Mike Graham, agreed with Levin, as he noted that people “don't need some cosseted multi-millionaire coming into Britain on a private jet to teach us all, about how much more kind we should be."

“Absolutely, they always say, you know, compassionate for those you know and those you don't,” Levine remarked.