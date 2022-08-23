Prince Harry lauded for his 'fearless deserve for freedom'

Prince Harry’s memoir will reflect his fearlessness and desire to speak the truth, said Stewart Pearce.
The Duke of Sussex announced that his tell-all memoir, which will release in December, will detail "accurate and wholly truthful accounts" of the "experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons" that have helped shape him.
Princess Diana’s voice and performance coach lauded the royal who Pearce thinks has a “fearless deserve for freedom” and desire to “speak the truth.”
During his conversation with OK! magazine, Pearce expressed: “He is pregnant with the conviction of honesty and with leverage of transparency.
“He felt that he was very much a victim as he tried to steer his way forward being the freedom fighter and liberationist that he is; particularly in relation to Meghan Markle, who is very much a hallmark of the new American female."
Pearce said that "Diana would have written her autobiography full of all the many things she learned from her experiences within the Royal Family, and beyond."
