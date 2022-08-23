BTS Suga applies his artistic skills to make gifts for his BTS brothers

BTS Suga has made a special gift for his BTS brothers.
On Saturday, August 20, ARMY cheered for BTS member Suga as he posted a video of him learning a new skill at a carpentry workshop.
As reported by Music Mundial, the rapper has always been fond of this craft as was seen in In The Soop, and this time, he went forward to formally spend time on his interest.
In the video, Suga is seen working on seven pieces of whale-shaped cutting boats, each for other BTS members.
The whale represents a special bond between the ARMY and BTS as it symbolizes the love of the ARMY for Whalien 52, a 2015 release of BTS from his album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2.
Fans became emotional as they witnessed Suga's heartfelt gesture of him making gifts for his BTS family.
As apparent in the video, Suga carefully pays attention to the instructor's guidelines regarding the choice of wood, process, sizes, shapes and etc.
The video also shows him adding his own touch to the wood pieces while slowly learning about the ropes.
