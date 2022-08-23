Shakira appears 'heartbroken' in new pictures with her sons

Shakira appeared to be heartbroken in new pictures as she was clicked for the first time since her ex Gerard Pique went public with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

On Sunday, the Waka Waka hit-maker went for a walk with her boys Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, and her dog.

In the pictures shared on DailyMail Shakira cuddled up to her children, trying to handle tough times and being supportive of each other.

The singer is said to be 'very angry' at Gerard's decision to go public three months after their split as they reportedly made a pact in which they would not appear with their partners during the first year since the breakup.

The images of Gerard, 35, passionately kissing his new love interest, 23, appear in a new video taken by Spanish media outlet Socialite at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

A source told The Sun: 'Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organising events.



