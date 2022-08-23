Meghan Markle has snubbed Queen 'rejection' to 'hybrid royal' duties: Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under fire for their sheer boldness.

The couple, who is all set to return to UK two years after leaving the country in 2022, will attend One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in September.

Speaking about the audacity of the couple, a former Buckingham Palace staffer told the Daily Beast: "The chutzpah of those two is unreal.

"Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected (at the Sandringham Summit), but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."

Meanwhile, expert Duncan Larcombe believes this trip is a "calculated provocation" on the Sussexes' part.

He claimed: "They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the Queen."

Harry and Meghan left UK in 2020 and stepped back from their position as senior royals.