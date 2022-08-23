Meghan Markle 'white noise' making 'headlines' with 'lofty' charity goals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are blamed for not turning back from their choice to stay in California.

The couple, who is set to visit Manchester in September for their charitable endeavours, are adamant on taking the benefits of both their new life in California and the life they rejected in Britain.

Royal expert Daniela Elser says: "So, off they went to California to talk about compassion and making podcasts and TV shows, all lofty, impressive goals which have so far translated into sound and fury signifying headline-making white noise.

"In short, they made their choice.

"But now? Now it looks like they are about to go back to Britain for a trip which could carry with it the patina of royalty: the fleet of stealthy black Range Rovers pulling up to events, the cheering crowds and the big speeches."

However, she said the problem with the trip is that they had chosen to live a life outside of their royal duties.

She claimed: "The problem is, having picked 'freedom' and life outside palace walls, with this UK trip, it looks a lot like they are now intent on having their cashed-up Californian cake and eating it too."