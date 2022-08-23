Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck had nuptials in Georgia for THIS reason: Read On

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had chose Georgia to celebrate their wedding in a bid to pay ode to their history.
The couple, who tied the knot in Las Vegas July, jetted off to Affleck's 87-acre mansion to celebrate the nuptials with their family and kids.
Sources now reveal that the 45-minutes ceremony was held in the southern state because of the couple's romantic history. Affleck and JLo were first engagement in 2002, two years after which they broke up.
The couple bought this property to mark their love for one another.
"Ben bought the property 20 years ago when they were engaged first time around," the source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who were first engaged in 2002 and split in 2004
"They have a special connection there, and his 50th birthday was last week so it made sense to do it there and then," the source adds.
The wedding celebrations were also attended by JLo's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max and Affleck's children Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
Think Like a Monk author Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony