Prince William and Kate choose new private school for children in Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three young children will start to go to a new school from next month, as the family prepares to move from central London to Windsor, Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, will attend the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.

In an official statement, Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.”

“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

The Palace officials also confirmed that the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which is about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle.

The Cambridges’ will be much closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who has lived in Windsor Castle since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.