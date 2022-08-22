Caitlyn Jenner had ‘hard’ time ‘being around’ Kris Jenner at Kendall’s party

Caitlyn Jenner was “nervous” as she attended her daughter Kendall Jenner’s tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu last week.



The I Am Cait alum reportedly had a “hard time” being around her former partner Kris Jenner and some of the Kardashians/Jenners at the bash.

The Olympic gold medalist, who has been estranged from her family following her transition and separation from Kris, was “hurt” to see how things have changed regarding her relationship with the family.

“Caitlyn was very nervous about going to Kendall’s event last night. She knew she had to be there, and that Kendall really wanted her to come,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“But it was still hard being around all of them (her estranged family members) at the same time,” the source shared.

“Kris, Khloe [Kardashian], and Kim [Kardashian] were cordial to her, but they did not engage in conversation,” the source continued.

“It does hurt Caitlyn to see how much things have changed since her transition, and she knows that she has played a part in the demise of some of these relationships.

“She wishes things could have been done differently but they can’t. She is her true self now and she has a great relationship with Kylie and Kendall, her biological daughters. That is what is most important to Caitlyn,” the insider said.

The former couple was not photographed together at the event but they both seemed to have a good time during the party as per the outlet.