Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Georgia wedding guest spotted leaving in ambulance

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said ‘I Do’ on Saturday - for the second time in a lavish ceremony in Georgia, a month after tying the knot in a low-key ceremony in Las Vegas.



While glimpses from the luxurious ceremony have gone viral on the internet, it has been reported that another guest from J.Lo and Affleck’s wedding ceremony was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

As per reports, an ambulance was spotted at the guest-check-in security entrance of Affleck’s property at 8:45 P.M. and an unidentified male wedding attendee was taken to the hospital. His medical condition is unclear.

This is the second time Affleck and Lopez’s Georgia ceremony was interrupted by a health crisis. On Friday, the Gone Girl actor's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury.

The high-profile wedding ceremony was attended by Affleck's three kids — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, and Lopez's twins — 14-year-old Max and Emme, who walked the couple down the aisle.

Matt Damon, and Jane Fonda, with George Clooney also attended the wedding. The wedding was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty.