Prince Harry to visit U.K. with ‘regrets’ over Megxit, royal expert claims

File footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to visit the U.K. in September. Ahead of their visit, a royal commentator has claimed that Harry, who has ‘regrets’ over Megxit, will not be visiting his hometown to ‘heal wounds’ with his family.

American journalist and author Kinsey Schofield said that the duke of Sussex’s visit to the U.K. will be more about ‘creating content’ than ‘healing any old wounds’ despite regrets he might have.

Schofield, who is the founder of ToDiForDaily.com, said, “I believe Prince Harry has regrets over the way that he handled his exit and perhaps his Oprah interview,” express.co.uk reported.

“Unfortunately, the Sussexes have responsibilities around creating content and I suspect that this trip has more to do with content creation than healing any old wounds,” she added.

The last time, the duke and duchess of Sussex were in the U.K. was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The couple will be attending charity events ‘close to their hearts,’ including the One Young World Summit in Manchester on 5 September.