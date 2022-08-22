Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s planned wedding vows in US an ‘insult’ to royal family?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being criticized for their alleged planning to renew wedding vows in US, four years after their marriage in 2018.



Royal expert Angela Levin has slammed the royal couple for their decision to have their second wedding in US, saying it’s an 'insult' to royal family.

She appeared on the GB News recently and said that Meghan and Harry’s second wedding in US would be a big slap to the face of Queen Elizabeth and the other members of the royal family.

Angela Levin said, "My view is that they want to show what a 'real proper wedding' is going to be like. They said they wanted something very American when their wedding was rather American. It is also because Harry loves America so much that they wanted to re-do it.”

“In other words, I think if you read between the lines, it is 'blow you' in the UK."

She also branded it "unkind" to the British royal family.