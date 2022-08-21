Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned to ‘capatalize’ on US before it breaks ‘completely’

Experts urge Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to ‘soak in’ all US offers before memoir releases ‘back door’ back into the fold.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her chat with the Daily Star.

She started by telling the outlet, “There is so much opportunity for them in America.”

“Why are they not capitalising on the fact that Americans haven't been hit with Tom Bower or Valentine Low's allegations yet?”

Before concluding she also added, “I think their reputation has really taken a hit in the UK thanks to Bower's book - Revenge: Meghan Harry and the war between the Windsors - and the Sussexes have been suspiciously silent.”