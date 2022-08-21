Alia Bhatt says she will add 'Kapoor' surname to her name

Alia Bhatt has had a very successful year as the only Bollywood star to get three back-to-back hit films. She also married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year and is enjoying her pregnancy now.
In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, Alia said that she will legally add Kapoor surname to her name as she does not want to feel left out. However, she clarified that she would not change her screen name.
Alia said, "I will be doing it (adding the Kapoor surname). I have to add all these things. I am happy to do it.” She elaborated further and added, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are travelling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”
She has been the only Bollywood to have three back-to-back successful films this year, RRR, Gangubai Kathiwadi, and Darlings while she now awaits the release of her upcoming film, Brahmastra.
