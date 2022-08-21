Kareena Kapoor thinks her ‘Jab We Met’ role helped India’s railway revenue

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the life of the party, however, is now making headlines after she said that her role as Geet in Jab We Met sent Indian railway revenue soaring.
In the latest episode of “Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena reportedly said, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way. (After I played Geet, the revenue for both Indian railways and harem pants has increased)."
Ever since she made the comment, Kareena was relentlessly trolled online by Indian nationals who think she is way too “delusional” to consider herself “important.”
However, Kareena has not replied to any of the comments yet.
