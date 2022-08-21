 
close
Sunday August 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg Philanthropies issue statement on Prince William's New York visit

Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg Philanthropies issue statement on Prince William's New York visit

By Web Desk
August 21, 2022
Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg Philanthropies issue statement on Prince Williams New York visit

Prince William is due to visit New York next month for the Earthshot Prize's first "Innovation Summit".

Held during the UN General Assembly, the Sept 21 event will see the Duke call on leaders to "accelerate progress to repair our planet through collaboration and bold innovation."

Below is the full statement on Prince William's visit:

Earthshot Prize, Bloomberg Philanthropies issue statement on Prince Williams New York visit