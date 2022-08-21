Piers Morgan reacts to video scandal involving Sanna Marin

TV presenter Piers Morgan on Saturday voiced his support for Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin after she was criticised over leaked videos of dancing.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Such a ridiculously overblown scandal. He then asked the prime minister, "don't let the killjoys drag you down."
He was commenting on a New York Post report that said Sanna Marin has taken a drug test after being filmed dancing."
