Paris Jackson steals limelight in ultra chic outfit at Carole Pump Foundation Gala

Paris Jackson is yet again turning heads with her chic look!
Michael Jackson’s kids Prince and Paris, who usually stay out of the limelight, recently made a rare appearance together as they attended Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills.
A cavalcade of famous figures flooded into the Beverly Hilton this Friday evening for the star-studded cancer fundraiser.
The duo was spotted donning bright smiles at the event, giving off perfect sibling vibes.
Paris looks effortlessly chic as she slipped into a pair of mahogany leather boots and swung a matching handbag.
Prince, who like Paris is the son of Michael's second wife Debbie Rowe, beamed as he held hands with his sister at the celebrity-strewn gala.
Top-flight names could be spotted at the event, including Jamie Foxx, former NFL heartthrob Ray Lewis, ex-baseball player Ozzie Smith, Oscar De La Hoya, and others.
