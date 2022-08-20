Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pouring fuel on the raging fire?

Some royal fans and experts think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may make some blunders to attract people's attention and sympathy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don't seem to ease Queen Elizabeth's tensions as they are quite desperate to prove themselves right with all their moves and decisions.



Harry’s memoir, which is expected to hit shelves by Christmas, may worsen his relationship with the Royal family as it could have some shocking details about his life as a royal, his mother Princess Diana’s death, and the role of his stepmother Duchess Camilla.



Experts fear the Duke of Sussex feels so vengeful that he has to take yet another knock after Oprah and 'Finding Freedom.

On the other hand, the Sussexes may spark an angry response from the Queen when they return to Britain as they seemingly are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal.