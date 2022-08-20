Shaheen Afridi 'upset' after being ruled out of T20 Asia Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: Twitter/@AatifNawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is "upset" after being excluded from the upcoming T20 Asia Cup and the England T20 series due to fitness problems, said PCB Chief Medical Officer Dr Najeebullah Soomro Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen Afridi had suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.

He has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest by the Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following the latest scans and reports.



In a statement, PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, “I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team.”

Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October, Soomro added.

"PCB’s Sports & Exercise Medicine Department will be working closely with the player over the coming weeks to ensure his safe return to competitive cricket," he added.

Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation. His replacement for the ACC T20 Asia Cup will be announced shortly. The Pakistan side will arrive in Dubai from Rotterdam on Monday.