Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want 'crowds to gather' for them in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking precautionary steps for a successful UK visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were snubbed at Harry's speech at the UN last month, are creating a better PR strategy to do no wrong.

Speaking to the MailPlus Palace Confidential, royal expert Charlotte Griffith reveals the master plan behind early announcement.

Ms Griffiths said: "I think they released these dates in advance because they want to give a chance for crowds to gather.

"Because, if they do have a Netflix crew with them, imagine how embarrassing it would be if there were just three people there waving.

"They want us to get all excited and talk about it, they want it to look like a royal tour."

Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. The couple quit their senior positions in The Firm to move to US.