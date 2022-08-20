Alec Baldwin is getting 'fired' from big budget movies post 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin is facing troubles in his career progression after 'Rust' shooting.

Speaking to CNN, Alec admitted that he is constantly losing out on important movies as investigation to the fatal shooting incident is carried out by FBI.

"I got fired from another job yesterday.

"There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

He went on to claim that the stress of the incident has "taken years off my life"

Speaking about his beloved wife Hilaria, the actor added: “If I didn't have my wife, I don't know where I would be right now.

"If I didn't have her, I probably would have quit, retired, gone off, you know sold everything I owned, got a house in the middle of nowhere and just you know did find something else to do, sell real estate.”