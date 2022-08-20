Prince William’s upcoming visit to New York City clashes with royal couple

Prince William has been eyeing to make himself relevant in the United States like his brother Prince Harry with an upcoming visit to New York City next month,

The Duke of Cambridge will be in the US for the Earthshot Prize innovation Summit on September 21. However, the much-anticipated royal visit will be overlapped with another royal couple heading to the Big Apple.

According to reports of Gert’s Royals, Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are set to attend the United Nations General Assembly next month.

The royal couple will also be seen participating in the launch of Denmark's candidacy for a seat on the U.N. Security Council on Sept 22.

Meanwhile, William and Kate dropped a video on Twitter in October 2020 to announce: “In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize.”

“And we will be doing it right here in Boston," Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts added.