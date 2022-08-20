BTS bags nomination for 'Group of the Year', 'Summer Song ' for MTV's 2022 VMA

BTS brings a good news for ARMY, bags nomination for MTV's 2022 Video Music Awards.



The famous South Korean septet took to their official Twitter handle on August 20, at 2:15 KST and revealed that the band has been nominated in two categories for MTV's 2022 VMA.

New York-based music channel MTV has nominated the popular K-Pop band in two categories Group of the Year and Summer Song with their song Left and Right feat Jungkook.

For those unaware, BTS scooped up the Best K-Pop award for their song Butter at the MTV VMAs 2021.

Furthermore, in 2021 BTS also bagged four awards at the MTV's Europe Music Award. The boy band won Best K-Pop, Biggest Fans, Best Group and Best Pop Act of the year awards.

The group not only won over its fellow Korean artists, but also left behind many famed international artists including Taylor Swift, Imagine Dragons, Jonas Brothers and Little Mix.