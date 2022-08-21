Ranbir Kapoor slammed for 'body shaming' pregnant Alia Bhatt: Details

Ranbir Kapoor made an inappropriate comment about Alia Bhatt pregnancy and netizens are calling him out

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting Brahmastra, however, landed in hot waters when Ranbir pointed out his wife's pregnancy weight gain on camera.

Recently during promotions, the stars were seen talking about keeping the promotional time minimal.

To this, Alia said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (spread) everywhere, right now our focus is..."

Before she could complete her sentence, her husband Ranbir quickly pointed at his wife's baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (spread)," adding he meant the comment as a joke.

The comment is receiving an enormous amount of criticism from netizens as they think Ranbir was body shaming Alia on camera, with many speculating about his behavior with his wife offscreen.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April, and Alia announced her pregnancy in June.