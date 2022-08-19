Prince Harry makes a surprise visit to Mozambique ahead of UK trip

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry returned to his favourite place without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet earlier this week.



The Duke took a secret solo trip to Africa weeks ahead of his return to UK with Meghan in September.

Harry visited Mozambique as President of African Parks – a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the African continent.

The Duke’s spokesperson confirmed the prince was “welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they tour protected wildlife and nature areas”.

He began his work with the non-profit group in 2015 and in 2016, Harry was made president of the organization.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and their two children Lilibet and Archie stayed in California ahead of UK visit.