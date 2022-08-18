Angelina Jolie blasted over abuse tactics against Brad Pitt: Insider

Actor Angelina Jolie has been accused of abusing Brad Pitt emotionally by ‘reviving’ old fights, like the 2016 plane fight incident.

An inside source close to Brad Pitt brought this information to light only recently.

They admitted to People Magazine, that Pitt is "generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances."

The source also pointed out that there are “wave after wave of attempts to hurt him” at the moment.

“He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better.”

The inside also added, “He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that's the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody.”

“He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him,” the same source concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt officially divorced back in 2019, but have yet to come to an agreement regarding visitation and parental rights for their kids, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.