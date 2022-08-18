Meghan and Harry's biographer faces backlash for report about Kate and William

A pro-monarchy journalist has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie of whipping up anger against Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The author of "Finding Freedom" was criticized by Richard Eden after the former wrote an article for uk.style.yahoo.com.

Scobie wrote, "Despite spending over $5.4 on turning Kensington Palace into a forever home, the Cambridges are leaving London this month for a new property in Windsor. Was it all a waste of Sovereign Grant funding?

Commenting on the article, Eden, who woks for Daily Mail, said, "I see Omid Scobie is desperately trying to whip up anger against the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...again."

Without naming Richard Eden, Omid reacted to his allegation, saying "All the time in the world to tweet nonsense but not even a few minutes spent reading the actual article they've chosen to cry about."