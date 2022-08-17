Prince Harry does not need 'hate' against royal family: 'He's got what he wanted'

Prince Harry is asked to control his negative sentiments against the royals.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Daily Star that Harry is compromising his family values to appease his American wife, Meghan Markle.

She said: "They're obviously breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir."

She said: "It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife."

She said: "I think that it will just show them up."

She notes how the book is likely to have a "damaging effect" for everybody around the Duke.

Last summer, Harry announced: "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."