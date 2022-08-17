Piers Morgan reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s return to UK for charity

Outspoken journalist and former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has yet again hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday announced their return to UK and Germany for charity, according to the Page Six.
The Page Six also shared the story on its official Twitter handle.
Piers Morgan, who is one of Harry and Meghan’s most high-profile critics, reacted to the news and retweeted the article on his timeline.
Piers Morgan mocked the couple, saying “For Charity” followed by numerous laughing emoticons.
He further said, “Try ‘for Netflix $$$$$$$$.”
Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson confirmed their return, saying “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”
According to Express UK, they will attend an event in Manchester for the One Young World summit, before going to Germany for an Invictus Games function.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned against venturing into the ‘lion’s den’ in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to move on from negative sentiments
Adele revealed that she wrote her hit song 'Easy On Me' following her breakup with Simon Konecki
Amber Heard visited Turkey in August 2020
Anne Heche shared names of two famous faces in a podcast interview seven months before sudden death
Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha had its theatrical release on August 11, 2022