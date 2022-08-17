‘Hostile’ Amber Heard slammed for doing ‘stupid movies’ in shocking unearthed admission

Johnny Depp reportedly thought Amber Heard’s movie choices were ‘stupid’ according to an unearthed clip.
In the clips, Amber can be heard hitting back at Johnny with various allegations, from doing 'stupid' movies to 'letting her' take the fall for the Australia dog incident.
The Aquaman star was even quoted saying, “So let's talk about how much you [expletive] helped me mister ‘I got it all figured out cause I didn’t do any stupid movies ever. I didn’t ever make a mistake, I did perfect all the time.”
“Yeah yeah, you got it all figured out… you just did tv shows and [expletive] whatever movies, you did it all right sensei (teacher).”
Before concluding she even added a jibe against the Pirates actor and went on to say, “A [expletive] master of [expletive] cinema. God! if ever I could be so perfect.”
