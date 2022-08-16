Kim Kardashian says 'never again' to North West during their ziplining adventure

Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her family after calling it off with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.
The stunning mother-daughter duo has recently treated fans with their latest action-packed trip and fans cannot stop gushing over it.
The Kardashians star, 41, who is afraid of heights, documented the thrilling trip included a zipline ride with her nine-year-old daughter.
"I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights but I did it," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories on Aug. 15. "And I promise I'm never doing it again."
On TikTok, the SKIMS founder shared a video she made with North. The clip starts off with the two exclaiming, "Ziplining!"
"Never again," Kim was heard telling North as she crosses a suspension bridge. "No one is ever talking me into doing this again. Do you hear me?"
North's response? A simple "OK."
The family's outdoor vacation also included wakeboarding. Alongside a video of Kim on the board she wrote, "It's the screaming for me lol."
