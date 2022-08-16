Joe Jonas turns 33, wife Sophie Turner, David and Victoria Beckham join for celebrations

Joe Jonas celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday (August 15) and he marked the occasion with a lavish bash including some of his famous friends.

The Jonas Brothers musician and wife Sophie Turner were spotted at the Gekko Opening in Miami on for pre-birthday celebrations.

The birthday boy was seen rocking an ivory jacket with illustrated peaches on the front and colored shades. The Game of Thrones actress, 26, looked incredible in a white top and a sleek ponytail.

The gorgeous couple was joined by David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Isabela Grutman for a group snap during the bash.

On his Joe’s birthday, the singer was showered with wishes from fans and family members. His brother Nick Jonas shared an Instagram Story selfie with Joe and older brother Kevin Jonas and wished him love on the big day.

Turner also posted an adorable snap and wished her hubby on birthday. "Happy Birthday My Love,” she wrote in the caption.