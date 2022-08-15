Rihanna and A$AP Rocky serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Music sensation Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to amaze onlookers with their new pictures, setting some major couple goals.

The Hollywood lovebirds rocked casual fashion, with the Umbrella singer, 34, donning sweats, and the rapper, 33, wearing a flannel shirt as they were spotted exiting their private jet earlier on Sunday after landing safely in sunny Los Angeles.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this year in May, and have yet to publicly reveal the name.

The talented singer kept her look low-key and comfortable, opting to wear a pair of black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

The new mom of one added a black baseball cap on top of her long locks to complete her travel ensemble.

Photo credit: DailyMail

Meanwhile, the Everyday rapper also kept his look stylishly casual as he made his way to the awaiting car next to the jet.

He donned a brown, plaid flannel shirt that he left unbuttoned, and wore a white T-shirt underneath.



Photo credit: DailyMail

The new parents appeared to be in high spirits after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the power couple are adjusting “well” to parenthood and “rarely leave” their baby’s side.



