Karan Johar shares heartfelt note for 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji

Karan Johar took his Instagram to wish 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji on his birthday

Karan Johar’s bond with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji is a special one and he never shies away from expressing his love for the director.

On Mukerji’s birthday too, KJo took to his Instagram to wish him a happy birthday by posting a picture of Ayan resting his head on Johar’s shoulder.

The adorable picture was paired up with a warm caption symbolizing the intensity of the friendship they share: “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance.”

Karan’s note continued: “I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as I do for my twins… I know the decade (a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA… I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have…”

He further wrote: “What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory!”

“You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you, my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!” Karan concluded.